Park warns not to feed geese after complaints of attacks

In Paragould, some new “do not feed the geese” signs have caused quite a stir from people who...
In Paragould, some new “do not feed the geese” signs have caused quite a stir from people who say they’ve enjoyed feeding the birds for years.(KAIT)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Some new “do not feed the geese” signs have caused quite a stir from people in one Greene County community who say they’ve enjoyed feeding the birds for years.

The signs were put up in August at Reynolds Park. James Kashak, park director, says they’ve received complaints about the signs but says the signs were put up to keep you and the geese safe.

“Several complaints of families out here picnicking and they get out their meals and the geese think they’re fixing to be fed, so they come up, super-aggressive, and that family ends up having to leave so we don’t want that,” said Kashak.

Kashak says the geese are attacking people, and it was recommended by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the United States Department of Agriculture to put up the signs. He says when you don’t feed the geese, they’ll usually move to another pond.

A lot of people feed the geese bread, which is not recommended for their health.

