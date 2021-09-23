Broadcast Times

New VA outpatient clinic set to open in South Tyler end of November

An empty parking lot of the new outpatient VA clinic, scheduled to open in South Tyler in...
An empty parking lot of the new outpatient VA clinic, scheduled to open in South Tyler in November.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a few more months East Texas veterans will have a new option for outpatient services in Tyler.

Construction is complete on the $10.7 million facility, and it’s in the final phases before opening.

A more than 50 thousand square-foot facility on Centennial Parkway behind Studio Movie Grill, will expand many services already in Tyler and offer new services to veterans, the largest healthcare expansion by VA standards in East Texas according to Lehebron Farr, operations administrator for Tyler VA OPC.

“We’ll be offering optometry services, physical therapy, radiology, MRI, expanded mental health, expanded primary care, nutrition, and several other services that we’ll be offering,” Farr said. “And we’ll continue to assess those needs as we progress throughout the years.”

The clinic will also have a functioning pharmacy. Farr said it will bring more than 100 new jobs to the area and has the capacity to serve 18,000 veterans.

“It reduces the drive time to Dallas, it offers them easier access to care, cuts down on wait times, and it improves their health and overall well-being to have care closer to their homes,” he said.

The project has been in development for several years and they began construction 18 months ago.

“We’re actually assessing the building, making sure all the construction issues are addressed,” Farr said. “Pretty soon we’re going to start filling this building with equipment, furniture, and all those other things to give veterans the care that they need.”

Farr said they hope to open near the end of November.

