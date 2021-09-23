Broadcast Times

Is it possible to convince more people to get vaccinated at this point?

Health leaders continue to tell us that the key to recovery is for more people to get vaccinated. With Alabama having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, what’s the best way to convince those who are still hesitant about getting the shot to change their minds? If that’s even possible.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders continue to tell us that the key to recovery is for more people to get vaccinated. With Alabama having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, what’s the best way to convince those who are still hesitant about getting the shot to change their minds, If that’s even possible?

Dr. Michael Saag with UAB believes it’s about what’s happening to the people around us like family or friends when it comes to convincing those who are on the fence about the vaccine.

A poll earlier this year found that a majority pf people said they got vaccinated after a friend of family member got the shot. Saag says COVID is still raging through our community. He believes those hold outs on the vaccine are finally starting to see friends, family or coworkers not vaccinated ending up in the hospital.

“They are kind of going, wait a minute, maybe what these doctors and public health people have been screaming from the roof tops for now almost year is true. Maybe I will go ahead and get it. I hope that is the case. I hope people do get vaccinated,” Dr. Saag said.

