Broadcast Times

13 vehicles, 8 more tons of waste removed from large homeless camp in Kahului

Maui County employees and contractors removed 13 remaining vehicles and eight more tons of...
Maui County employees and contractors removed 13 remaining vehicles and eight more tons of solid waste from Amala Place.(County of Maui)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews said they are nearly finished clearing out a large homeless camp in Kahului.

After clean up efforts began this week, Maui County employees and contractors removed 13 abandoned vehicles and eight more tons of solid waste from Amala Place on Wednesday.

Social workers were also able to help eight individuals move into shelter with support services, and 11 have moved out of the area.

A large Kahului homeless camp is cleaned out with hopes of getting campers into housing

Officials said five occupants still remain temporarily camped on privately owned land, in which two will move into a shelter and the other three will be relocated at the request of the landowner.

“I understand how disruptive change can be,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “But I truly believe this is a change for the better for everyone concerned. Area occupants were able to get a new start in clean, safe accommodations with services to help them move ahead.”

As crews continue to clear the area, Amala Place will be closed on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Workers plan to conduct a magnetic sweep for small metal objects, such as used hypodermic needles to protect public safety.

Additional “No Trespassing” signs were also installed and officials said Maui police will regularly patrol the area to ensure it remains clear, safe and accessible to the public.

Officials said Amala Place and the gate to Kanaha Beach Park is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

In the meantime, access to the beach will be available through Koeheke and Kaa Street.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Over 5.7 million people receive first dose | 71% of adult population fully vaccinated
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Colorado statewide wildfire conference in Grand Junction
Statewide wildfire conference held in Grand Junction
Over 470 out-of-state health care workers to come to Alaska starting next week
Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses reporters in a Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 press conference, during...
New VA outpatient clinic set to open in South Tyler end of November
An empty parking lot of the new outpatient VA clinic, scheduled to open in South Tyler in...
Park warns not to feed geese after complaints of attacks
In Paragould, some new “do not feed the geese” signs have caused quite a stir from people who...

GRETAWIRE

Statewide wildfire conference held in Grand Junction

GRETAWIRE

Colorado statewide wildfire conference in Grand Junction

Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses reporters in a Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 press conference, during...

GRETAWIRE

Over 470 out-of-state health care workers to come to Alaska starting next week

An empty parking lot of the new outpatient VA clinic, scheduled to open in South Tyler in...

GRETAWIRE

New VA outpatient clinic set to open in South Tyler end of November

In Paragould, some new “do not feed the geese” signs have caused quite a stir from people who...

GRETAWIRE

Park warns not to feed geese after complaints of attacks

Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson shows KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond where he would like to expand the...

GRETAWIRE

Nevada’s low property tax rate pushing Sparks to grow its borders to sustain services

Equipment issues to delay recycling pickup routes in Auburn
Family raising money for research after daughter was diagnosed with rare genetic disorder
Family raising money for research after daughter was diagnosed with rare genetic disorder.
Parents, school officials react to recent violence at Southwood High
Caddo Parish schools are taking action after nearly two dozen students were arrested for...