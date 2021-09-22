Broadcast Times

Scheduled Entergy outage causes concern for elderly

A Walnut Ridge woman is concerned about a scheduled power outage for herself and others.
A Walnut Ridge woman is concerned about a scheduled power outage for herself and others.(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Entergy Arkansas power outage scheduled for sometime next week during the overnight hours is causing concern for one Walnut Ridge woman who considers power to be her lifeline.

“I wear oxygen and I also sleep with a CPAP machine,” Nancy Brannon said.

Brannon told Region 8 News she received a text from Entergy on Friday, which caused her to think about other people who live with her at Walnut Ridge Manor, who may have medical equipment that runs off electricity.

She mentioned that some older people may not be good with technology, so they may not get updates about scheduled interruptions, so it’s possible “they can get up in the middle of the night and fall and hurt themselves.”

Brannon added there should be a different way to communicate to those who cannot receive text messages, saying that a “memo” should be attached to their bill.

Region 8 News contacted Entergy Arkansas to learn the outage was scheduled to happen Tuesday night; however, it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Entergy communication specialist Brandi Hinkle says customers need to indicate they have a special need for electricity to accommodate them during outages.

“We can give a priority and say we have two neighborhoods that are out, we know neighborhood A has three people who have medical equipment, that’s going to become to priority,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle added that Entergy tries not to have power interruptions unless they have had to for repairs and upgrades.

If you are an Entergy customer and need help with updating information on your account, you can call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

USDA extends Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program deadline
(Source: USDA)
Memphis mayor says improving broadband access is a top priority
Texarkana, Texas cracking down on homelessness; services remain available for those in need
Vaccine hesitancy still an issue in the Mid-South as hospitalizations decrease
Windom Area Health blood drive helps regional hospitals during blood shortage
Dona Olsen donates blood at Windom Area Health.

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Equipment issues to delay recycling pickup routes in Auburn

Family raising money for research after daughter was diagnosed with rare genetic disorder.

GRETAWIRE

Family raising money for research after daughter was diagnosed with rare genetic disorder

Caddo Parish schools are taking action after nearly two dozen students were arrested for...

GRETAWIRE

Parents, school officials react to recent violence at Southwood High

A major decision has been made during the Stevens Point City Council meeting regarding the...

GRETAWIRE

Stevens Point council gives green light for 30% phase of Business 51 plan

Proposed Kmart Site Redevelopment- September 20, 2021

GRETAWIRE

Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors

A photo of the Madison County Amazon fulfillment center from April.

GRETAWIRE

$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1

SATURDAY: Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
SC reports 3-day total of over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, total cases exceed 800K
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day...
‘It is so important to protect the environment’: North Myrtle Beach volunteers tackle trash along waterways
trash building up North Myrtle Beach water ways