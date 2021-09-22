Equipment issues to delay recycling pickup routes in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn residents will have a slight disruption to recycling services this week.

According to the City of Auburn, equipment issues are causing delays to recycling pickup. The Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday routes will all be delayed by one day.

In a post on its website, the city said, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.