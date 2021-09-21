Broadcast Times

Windom Area Health blood drive helps regional hospitals during blood shortage

Dona Olsen donates blood at Windom Area Health.
Dona Olsen donates blood at Windom Area Health.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Windom EMS, Fire Department and Law Enforcement came together to donate blood at Windom Area Health Monday afternoon during the Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive event.

Community members, like Dona Olsen, who also donated were able to vote for their favorite team.

Olsen said she donates blood frequently.

“I knew there was a need for it so I tried and they accepted me today,” she said.

But Monday’s blood drive served another purpose.

According to Community Blood Bank, who collected blood at Monday’s drive, the organization is using 15 to 30 percent more blood per week than before the pandemic began.

The drive helped collect much needed blood.

“We haven’t had any issues getting the blood we need at [Windom Area Health], but we know from working with our partner at Community Blood Bank that they are really struggling with keeping their supply up,” said Emily Masters, Chief Human Relations Officer at Windom Area Health.

The Community Blood Bank supplies all of the blood received at Windom Area Health.

They also supply blood to 35 other hospitals in the area.

Windom Area Health has blood drives quarterly and encourages donors to sign up.

“Making sure that the blood drive is successful here makes sure that we have the adequate blood supply that we need here at the hospital,” Masters said.

