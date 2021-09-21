Broadcast Times

Texarkana, Texas cracking down on homelessness; services remain available for those in need

(WAFB)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas, city leaders have encouraged the homeless to take advantage of the many services available to help get them off the streets and into housing. A new law in Texas could increase the need for help.

One temporary place of shelter sits in the public view along I-30 in Texarkana, but scenes like this may become a thing of the past following a new Texas law that went into effect Sept. 1.

“We gave them until September 14 to pack up their things and move,” said Sgt. Kimberly Weaver with the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD).

Sgt. Weaver says Texas penal code section 48.05 says a person is in violation of the law if he “intentionally or knowingly camps in a public place without the effective consent of the agency having the legal authority to manage the public place.”

“So if you got a tent and this is where you are living at, then it’s going to be in violation,” Sgt. Weaver said.

Sgt. Weaver says TTPD officers have begun enforcing this law by first visiting different sites they say are being used by the homeless.

“We have been having some conversations as to what that is going to look like for our population,” said Veshil Fernandez, chairman of the Texarkana Homeless Coalition.

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is a group of agencies that share the goal of bringing homelessness to an end. Fernandez says they were preparing for this new law and says this change should not affect the many services provided to the homeless.

“This is going to be another opportunity to encourage the homeless to take advantage of those services different agencies are providing,” Fernandez said.

“Hopefully they will go to those agencies and get that assistance and also clean up the area where tents were visible in view alongside of the road,” Sgt. Weaver said.

Also banned under law is using a tarp, sleeping bag, bedroll, or blankets for temporary shelter in a public place.

