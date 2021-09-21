Stevens Point council gives green light for 30% phase of Business 51 plan

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A major decision was made during the Stevens Point City Council meeting regarding the Business 51 project.

The council approved the preliminary plan for the Business 51 project in a 9-1 vote. The council discussed the plan for more than 3 hours before reaching a decision.

This decision gives the contractor permission to move to 30% of the design phase. The Business 51 project in Stevens Point has been in discussion for over a decade and now the council has given their contractor, AECOM, the thumbs up for the plan.

“This is a huge project so moving to that 30% design is just the next step in the process,” Mayor Mike Wiza said.

The plans for the redesign would determine the flow of about three miles from the south city limits to North Point Drive. The city hopes the redesign would allow for a more safe and efficient corridor for drivers, bikers and pedestrians.

“If we’re going to rebuild an entire road, we need to look at what are the issues? Are there ways we can make it better or safer?” Wiza said.

While the plan is still preliminary, under the new design, the road will become just one lane in each direction with a center turn lane and split into two lanes in each direction on the far ends.

People in favor and against the plan attended the meeting.

“We are now grappling with what do we do with these roads that are left with us? Right now they don’t have the traffic level that they used to have,” one person said.

“How can Plover get it so right with four lanes and Stevens Point get it so wrong with a two-lane bottleneck? Just doesn’t make sense,” Gold Key Motors Owner Kevin Flatoff said.

Many business owners shared Flatoff’s frustration. They said the project needs to be re-evaluated and the plan could be problematic for area businesses causing congested traffic.

“The road is the busiest north/south corridor in town. To go down to two lanes... it’s so busy that it would just be congested and bumper to bumper traffic,” South Point Plaza Owner John Knoke said.

“A potential negative is if it does break down to two lanes we may decrease traffic on the street so I might have less people driving by,” Belts’ Manager Cole Racine said.

Mayor Mike Wiza said Monday night’s decision does not mean the plans are set in stone and they have room for alterations.

The cost of the project is expected to be nearly $50 million and wouldn’t begin construction until 2024 or 2025, according to Wiza.

