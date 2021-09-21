Broadcast Times

Parents, school officials react to recent violence at Southwood High

Caddo Parish schools are taking action after nearly two dozen students were arrested for...
Caddo Parish schools are taking action after nearly two dozen students were arrested for fighting at Southwood High school. Twenty-two of those were arrested for fighting the week of Sept. 13, while the 23rd faces a charge of terrorizing for an alleged threat of gun violence posted on social media.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish schools are taking action after nearly two dozen students were arrested for fighting at Southwood High school.

Twenty-two of those were arrested for fighting the week of Sept. 13, while the 23rd faces a charge of terrorizing for an alleged threat of gun violence posted on social media.

Caddo Parish Public Schools Security Director Roy Murry said they are increasing random searches at the school.

“Right now, it’s standard procedure for all high schools and middle schools to do random searches with handheld metal detectors,” Murry said. “What we’re doing at Southwood and what we’re doing at any school when there are incidents that took place like at Southwood, we increase the random metal detector searches.”

Murry said metal detectors are effective; however, he added more supervision from officers is key to decreasing the violence happening at Southwood.

“It’s a proving fact kids fight when there is no supervision if you want to know where your security is weak,” he said. “Just track your incidents in school if you’re having a number of fights track where those incidents are taking place and you usually find that you don’t have someone on duty.”

Caddo Schools are making sure more school security and police are on hand each day.

“It’s as safe as we can make it right now,” Detective Thomas Lites with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said. “If kids commit a crime, we arrest them.”

Several parents picking up their teenagers said they do not blame the school.

“They just need to rule out the bad apples because it’s a lot of good kids that go here and want to learn,” Stanley Chapman said.

“I think it would be a little better if there were more role models. it’s easy to blame the mothers but I blame the fathers,” Melvin Penn said.

Attorney Jay Florence said pointing the finger is not going to solve the problem.

“It’s going to continue to happen because we have not presented any solutions,” Florence said. “I read some reports I heard what Sheriff Prator says, and Dr. Goree says, we all have to be involved. We are all accountable! Absolutely it has to start in the home with the parents but obviously — that’s not working, and something is sneaking between the cracks. So, we as a community, government, churches, activists, need to get out and help the parents.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What we know about the 25,309 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
Arizona reports 1,934 new cases of COVID-19; 19,584 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Stevens Point council gives green light for 30% phase of Business 51 plan
A major decision has been made during the Stevens Point City Council meeting regarding the...
Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors
Proposed Kmart Site Redevelopment- September 20, 2021
Over 5.8 million people receive first dose | 70.3% of adult population fully vaccinated
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...

GRETAWIRE

A major decision has been made during the Stevens Point City Council meeting regarding the...

GRETAWIRE

Stevens Point council gives green light for 30% phase of Business 51 plan

Proposed Kmart Site Redevelopment- September 20, 2021

GRETAWIRE

Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors

A photo of the Madison County Amazon fulfillment center from April.

GRETAWIRE

$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1

Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

GRETAWIRE

SATURDAY: Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day...

GRETAWIRE

SC reports 3-day total of over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, total cases exceed 800K

‘It is so important to protect the environment’: North Myrtle Beach volunteers tackle trash along waterways
trash building up North Myrtle Beach water ways
Search for Laundrie continuing Sunday; Vigil for Gabby Petito held near North Port City Hall
HSSA program gets pets out of their shells while strengthens reading skills for children
HSSA program gets pets out of their shells and strengthens reading skills