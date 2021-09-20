Supreme Court to hear Miss. abortion law case Dec. 1

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving Mississippi’s 15-week abortion limit, have been scheduled for Dec. 1, 2021.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether all pre-viability limits on abortion are unconstitutional.

The law has been held up by court challenges since it was signed by former Gov. Phil Bryant in 2018. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, sued and obtained a temporary restraining order to keep the state from enforcing the law.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.