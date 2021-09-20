Broadcast Times

SC reports 3-day total of over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, total cases exceed 800K

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day...
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day total of COVID-19 cases.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day total of COVID-19 cases.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, so Monday’s report included data from last Thursday through Saturday. The agency reported 109 deaths.

The data includes both confirmed and probable cases. The agency says confirmed cases are detected using PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday2,3575052,862
Friday2,9299903,919
Saturday2,9987563,754
TOTAL8,2842,25110,535

The data also listed a total of 109 deaths over the three-day period.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday17623
Friday481563
Saturday18523
TOTAL8326109

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 21 deaths; 15 were confirmed and 6 were being investigated as probable.

DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 47,538 tests with a 9.3% positive rate.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 823,041 cases, including 663,102 confirmed and 159,939 probable cases; and 11,636 deaths, including 10,117 confirmed and 1,519 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 10 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1
A photo of the Madison County Amazon fulfillment center from April.
South Carolina announces 8,200+ new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Arizona reports 2,020 new cases of COVID-19; 19,513 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
N.C. records 3,200+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 10.3%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

A photo of the Madison County Amazon fulfillment center from April.

GRETAWIRE

$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1

Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

GRETAWIRE

Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

trash building up North Myrtle Beach water ways

GRETAWIRE

‘It is so important to protect the environment’: North Myrtle Beach volunteers tackle trash along waterways

GRETAWIRE

Search for Laundrie continuing Sunday; Vigil for Gabby Petito held near North Port City Hall

HSSA program gets pets out of their shells and strengthens reading skills

GRETAWIRE

HSSA program gets pets out of their shells while strengthens reading skills for children

Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
From tai chi to archery, city to resume parks and recreation classes for Oahu residents
City parks and recreation activities/FILE
Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood
Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood