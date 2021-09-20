Broadcast Times

Friendship house making more room for Afghan refugees

Friendship House Roanoke has been assisted refugees resettling in America for the past four...
Friendship House Roanoke has been assisted refugees resettling in America for the past four years.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friendship House has found two additional houses to purchase.

Executive Director Aaron Dowdy says last week, a partner offered the houses in the same neighborhood as Friendship House at a steep discount. An estimated $264,000 is needed for the project, which includes the purchase of two homes, renovations, and increased staffing.

The organization has been helping to resettle refugees in America for the past four years.

Since last month, they’ve assisted nearly 100 refugees fleeing Afghanistan find a safe place to live.

Dowdy says the new space will help provide temporary housing for three additional families, adding up to around 12 families per year.

”We work with them too, if they need help finding a job, to job placement, to learn English, help with school supplies, food clothing furniture, whatever they need to get started,” says Dowdy.

For more information about how you can help, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texarkana, Texas cracking down on homelessness; services remain available for those in need
Vaccine hesitancy still an issue in the Mid-South as hospitalizations decrease
Windom Area Health blood drive helps regional hospitals during blood shortage
Dona Olsen donates blood at Windom Area Health.
Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie cancels Tuesday news conference
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Gov. Ivey joins 25 other governors asking for meeting with Biden administration on Southern border

GRETAWIRE

Caddo Parish schools are taking action after nearly two dozen students were arrested for...

GRETAWIRE

Parents, school officials react to recent violence at Southwood High

A major decision has been made during the Stevens Point City Council meeting regarding the...

GRETAWIRE

Stevens Point council gives green light for 30% phase of Business 51 plan

Proposed Kmart Site Redevelopment- September 20, 2021

GRETAWIRE

Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors

A photo of the Madison County Amazon fulfillment center from April.

GRETAWIRE

$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1

Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

GRETAWIRE

Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day...

GRETAWIRE

SC reports 3-day total of over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, total cases exceed 800K

‘It is so important to protect the environment’: North Myrtle Beach volunteers tackle trash along waterways
trash building up North Myrtle Beach water ways
Search for Laundrie continuing Sunday; Vigil for Gabby Petito held near North Port City Hall
HSSA program gets pets out of their shells while strengthens reading skills for children
HSSA program gets pets out of their shells and strengthens reading skills