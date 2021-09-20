Broadcast Times

Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie to hold press conference Tuesday

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12 near Arches National Park. Officers tried to help them work it out after an emotional fight.(Source: Moab Police Department via CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie announced that he will hold a press conference Tuesday to make an announcement.

The FBI served a search warrant at the home Monday, following the discovery of the remains of Gabrille Petito in Wyoming, Brian’s whereabouts are unknown. Gabby went missing on a cross country trip with Laundrie and the FBI confirmed remains matching her description were discovered. Her family confirmed the news, but a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

According to the Laundries, Brian disappeared Tuesday. He is the person of interest in the case, but he has still not been charged. North Port Police spent the weekend searching Carlton Reserve for him, but have called the search off.

Steven P Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, said he will hold the press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m.. ABC7 will carry the feed on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Ivey joins 25 other governors asking for meeting with Biden administration on Southern border
Supreme Court to hear Miss. abortion law case Dec. 1
Oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving Mississippi’s...
Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month: How to help a loved one
Anyone in need can reach out -- there's no baseline crisis needed to use the services.
Doctors battle ivermectin misinformation
Idaho Democrats urge GOP leaders to help mitigate COVID crisis

GRETAWIRE

A photo of the Madison County Amazon fulfillment center from April.

GRETAWIRE

$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1

Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

GRETAWIRE

Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day...

GRETAWIRE

SC reports 3-day total of over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, total cases exceed 800K

trash building up North Myrtle Beach water ways

GRETAWIRE

‘It is so important to protect the environment’: North Myrtle Beach volunteers tackle trash along waterways

GRETAWIRE

Search for Laundrie continuing Sunday; Vigil for Gabby Petito held near North Port City Hall

HSSA program gets pets out of their shells and strengthens reading skills

GRETAWIRE

HSSA program gets pets out of their shells while strengthens reading skills for children

Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
From tai chi to archery, city to resume parks and recreation classes for Oahu residents
City parks and recreation activities/FILE
Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood
Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood