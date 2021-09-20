Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Action News 5 is sponsoring a blood drive.

It’s a disease that roughly three thousand people in Shelby County alone live with daily.

Now, you can help with treatment.

This Saturday, September 25th, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can give blood at the Memphis Farmer’s Market.

That’s located near South Front Street and GE Patterson.

Vitalant Chief Medical Officer Courtney Hopkins spoke with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why blood donations donations are so important when it comes to treatment of sickle cell disease.

“One of the mainstays for treatment for sickle cell disease patients is red cell transfusions,” Courtney Hopkins said, Vitalant Chief Medical Officer. “They provide normal healthy blood cells to sickle cell patients so that they can help treat the complications of anemia and help prevent some of the risks of diseases, of complications for sickle cell disease patients. Some sickle cell patients may require transfusion support throughout their lives. So, these are chronic transfusion protocols, and a single patient can require multiple units for each hospital setting. So, there’s a constant need.”

Click here to schedule an appointment or call 877-25-VITAL (84825). Walk-ups will also be welcome.

