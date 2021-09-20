$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - More than $70 million in commercial construction permits have been issued in Madison County since January 1, a sign that the county has not only weathered the COVID-19 pandemic but is continuing to be a hot spot for economic development in the state.

While the largest of the permits by far was for Amazon, a review of the nearly 60 permits issued through September 1 includes a mix of new construction, business and church expansions, cell tower additions, and signage improvements.

The largest permit was for the construction/installation of a $56.4 million conveyor system installation at the new Amazon off of Highway 22 in Canton.

The county has also signed off on permits for a $2.1 million expansion for Grace Crossing Baptist Church, a $1.1 million project for Germantown Retail Center, a $975,000 project for Mannsdale Dental, and a $5.5 million Sullivan’s Marketplace grocery store.

Figures did not include the Sullivan’s approved by the Madison County Board of Supervisors on September 7. They also do not include building permits approved by the city of Ridgeland, Madison, Canton, or Flora.

Permits for the city of Gluckstadt are still being approved by the county. However, the city recently advertised to hire its own zoning and buildings official.

“It’s a great time to live in Madison County,” said Joey Deason, executive director of the Madison County Economic Development Authority. “If you drive around the community, you can see there is growth taking place everywhere, from the south end of the county to the north end.”

Deason said new businesses are flocking to the county to support its mushrooming residential population, which grew by double-digit percentage points in the last decade.

According to the 2020 Census, more than 109,000 people resided in Madison County, up 14.6 percent from the 95,000 people that lived there in 2010.

“You don’t grow by 15 percent (from) one census to the other by not having one of the best crime rates, by not having one of the best school (districts) in the state of Mississippi, and by not having the quality of life that we have here in Madison County,” he said. “These are some of the things driving the growth, driving the census.”

County 2020 Population 2010 Population Percent change Madison 109,145 95,203 14.6 percent Rankin 151,037 141,617 6.7 percent Hinds 227,742 245,364 (7.2 percent) DeSoto 185,314 161,267 9.8 percent

Deason said those residents are coming from not only other parts of the state but from other parts of the region and the nation.

“I live off of Hoy Road. Personally, I’ve seen tags from Maine, Arizona, California, North Carolina. The industrial growth we see in the aerospace industry, Amazon. Nissan has obviously been a big element to the growth as well.”

That growth has helped fill county and city coffers, even as the world has been plagued by the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, WLBT reported that sales tax was up in at least seven metro area cities, including Ridgeland and Madison. Ridgeland’s tax revenues shot up by 13.1 percent over the previous year, in large part, due to the new Costco Wholesale store.

“Madison County went through the same COVID experience the rest of Mississippi did as well - but the sales and use tax grew by almost 12 and a half percent,” he said. “So we’ve been very, very fortunate.”

Deason says growth has been even across all sectors, from healthcare to retail, and has been seen in almost every city.

“You’re going to see Sullivan’s (grocery) store, which is a big win for Gluckstadt... You look in Ridgeland, Walk-Ons is just being completed. In Madison the city, you see... an Alabama barbecue place that’s finishing up construction as well. Here in the city of Canton, they’ve added two new C-Stores (convenience stores).”

For growth to spill over into the unincorporated areas of the county, he said Madison needs to expand broadband service, build new roads, and install new sewer lines.

“COVID changed the country in ways we never imagined before. But homeschooling and doing online schooling has been a challenge, not only for the cities but more particularly in the rural areas,” he said. “Once that broadband is there, you’re going to see those areas grow. You’re going to have homes, have neighborhoods start to pop up, and see growth where you haven’t seen it in the past.”

Gluckstadt resident Kerry Minninger says “some really nice businesses are coming in that will be good for the community.”

Projects underway in the recently incorporated city include phase two of Gluckstadt Park, which is located between I-55 South and Dees Drive and is expected to open in 2022.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the second phase is already fully leased and will be home to an El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, Canvas Salon, and Lagniappe Gifts.

Big things happening in the CITY of Gluckstadt today! Gluckstadt Park Phase 2 is now FULLY LEASED! We are pleased to... Posted by Lee Hawkins Realty, Inc. on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Other businesses coming to Gluckstadt include Sullivan’s Market Place on Calhoun Parkway, a Candlewood Suites Hotel at Gluckstadt Road and I-55, and a Pot & Paddle Cajun restaurant. (A Slim Chickens had been planned, but in March, those plans were axed.)

“Most (of the businesses) are going to be locally owned and not the chains you see,” Minninger said. “Some are franchises, but we have a lot of local folks opening the businesses up. It’s great for the community when you have local owners, who have skin in the community.”

Even with the growth, Minninger said he would like to see more developments for young people.

“One of the things that comes up quite often is an activities center for kids,” he said. “That’s always a challenge to provide something kids want to do. That needs to be something we look at in the future.”

