Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month: How to help a loved one

Anyone in need can reach out -- there's no baseline crisis needed to use the services.
By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. It’s a time to talk about this very stigmatized and taboo topic, shift public perception, and spread hope and resources to those affected by suicide.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Meghan Murphy, the chair of the North Country Out of Darkness Walk in Lake Placid, about suicide prevention and what people can do to help save a loved one’s life.

