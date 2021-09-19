Broadcast Times

‘It is so important to protect the environment’: North Myrtle Beach volunteers tackle trash along waterways

trash building up North Myrtle Beach water ways
trash building up North Myrtle Beach water ways(wmbf)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Summer is almost over, which means many visitors will be heading home for the fall and winter months.

It also means that parts of our area could use some cleaning up.

If you passed by marshes in North Myrtle Beach, you can see the trash building up along the waterways.

“People don’t have pride in where they live so they throw trash on the ground,” said Nick Arde, a high school student who attended Saturday’s Beach/Creek Sweep event.

Arde lives in North Myrtle Beach and says he goes out of his way to keep his home clean.

“It is so important to protect the environment,” he said. “We only have one planet and is the and is a shame some people don’t care. Water and air are important for our natural resources.”

The event saw volunteers come out to clean up trash up the marsh, as well as the North Myrtle Beach coastline and along roads in the city.

Arde filled two medium-sized bags filled with trash and some of that trash was the usual bottles, plastics. It also contained more most bizarre finds like a giant toy sword and foam tube noodles.

Nearly 60 people came out for the event, including North Myrtle Beach resident Patrick Kelly.

“It’s a tourism-driven industry we have here if we don’t beautiful beaches and waterways, nobody will come,” he said. “So we have to make it beautiful for the tourists and ourselves as a quality of life.”

Starting the clean sweeps again after a year-long break due to COVID-19, volunteers said they’re also having a hard time recruiting additional helpers.

“There’s just more trash littered around, and we want to make sure that we can handle it before it gets away from us,” said Bob Kayton, chairman of the Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful Commission. “All they have to do is go down on the beach and see that we need help.”

