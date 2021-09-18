Broadcast Times

VA data shows veteran suicides up slightly from 2018 to 2019

A U.S. Army veteran.
A U.S. Army veteran.
By Dave Leval
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2019, 25 military veterans around Alaska died by suicide. According to 2018 data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, that’s seven more compared to the previous year.

“Suicide is extremely complex,” said Rebeca Chace, the suicide prevention coordinator at Anchorage’s VA Medical Center. “There’s not one single cause.”

Chace pointed out that it takes about a year to collect all the data regarding suicides among veterans, which is why the numbers for 2020 have not yet been released.

However, there are warning signs families of veterans should know.

“Extreme sadness, not being able to get out of bed, the depression, anxiety, anger, those mood swings,” Chace said.

Recognizing those signs helped David Hyde.

“If it wasn’t for my friends and family calling me, I wouldn’t be here,” Hyde said. He contemplated suicide after he left the Marine Corps. “I came home, got divorced, came home to a kid that wasn’t mine.”

Hyde is building a new life for himself as an aviation mechanic through an organization called Veteran Internships Providing Employment Readiness (VIPER) Transitions. These have been difficult times for Hyde, who served in Afghanistan.

“I’ve had seven veterans I know personally in the last six months commit suicide,” Hyde previously told Alaska’s News Source.

According to the VA, the U.S. had 399 fewer veteran suicides in 2019 compared to the previous year.

If a veteran needs help, or someone is a friend or family member of a veteran who suffers from emotional trouble, they can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255. It’s available around the clock, seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet hosts a roundtable discussion on child tax credit
Senator Michael Bennet
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs
FDA denies booster shots for general population
Reining in COVID variants
Richmond, Chesterfield see hundreds turnout on first day of early voting in Virginia
Early voting in Virginia kicks off September 17
National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action results in over $1.4 billion in losses
Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced an historic $26 billion settlement...

GRETAWIRE

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds

GRETAWIRE

Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’

City parks and recreation activities/FILE

GRETAWIRE

From tai chi to archery, city to resume parks and recreation classes for Oahu residents

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

GRETAWIRE

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

International Center of Kentucky

GRETAWIRE

International Center seeks donations for Afghan refugees, all 12+ will have one dose of vaccine

GRETAWIRE

Citizens Mutual Telephone Cooperative receives over $1 million in broadband grant money

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...

GRETAWIRE

DIXIE FIRE: Judge looks into PG&E’s role in fire

River Region United Way launches coalition to increase reading proficiency rates
A new coalition to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently...
Cherokee Police will permanently staff Little League football games after a ‘disturbance’
Police badge
Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday