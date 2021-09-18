Broadcast Times

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet hosts a roundtable discussion on child tax credit

Senator Michael Bennet
Senator Michael Bennet(Natasha Lynn)
(Natasha Lynn)
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, following the third advance monthly payment for the Child Tax Credit, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet hosted a roundtable discussion.

The discussion was with the David and Laura Merage Foundation, working professionals, and parents at Wishes and Dreams Child Care in Grand Junction. The event was about how the expanded CTC benefits families seeking child care and the need to extend the expanded tax credit for years to come.

”I spent many years working to enhance something called the child tax credit,” said U.S. Senator Michael Bennet. “As a result of the fact that the Biden administration took my legislation & passed it, it means that parents are getting $3,000 a kid instead of $2,000 a kid. $3600 bucks a year for kids under the age of 6.”

Senator Bennett said today he wants to make the child tax credit permanent through legislation called Reconciliation, instead of just extending it.

