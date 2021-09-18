Broadcast Times

From tai chi to archery, city to resume parks and recreation classes for Oahu residents

City parks and recreation activities/FILE
City parks and recreation activities/FILE
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a long-awaited return, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday that it will once again hold classes starting in the fall.

The city said it is offering a wide variety of classes in-person and online, ranging from outdoor activities such as tai chi and archery to talk story sessions.

Officials said a majority of the classes are free of charge and those interested can register online. For classes that require payment, residents must register in-person at the park where the class is located.

The city said classes will resume as part of the Safe Access Oahu Program.

Organizers said they will be following gathering protocols and will require participants to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter indoor facilities.

Classes are scheduled to start on Oct. 4 but online registration begins Monday.

For more information and a list of classes being offered, click here.

