Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 numbers are spiraling out of control in West Virginia to the point where the state has found itself in a new peak for the virus.

On Friday, the state set records for active cases, hospitalizations, patients entered into critical care units, and patients on ventilators. During his covid-19 press briefing Governor Jim Justice was insistent that he doesn’t think any kind of mandate is necessary, while still reporting that 74 West Virginians have died of the virus since his last update just two days prior.

Also during that same briefing, Justice laid out the few grim options that he believes the state has in order to combat the virus: “At the end of the day we’re gonna do one of two things: we’re gonna run to the fire and get vaccinated right now, or we’re gonna pile the body bags up..”

As of the latest update, the state’s cumulative death total is up to 3,370. The state’s population percent among vaccine eligible individuals (12 and over) who have received at least one shot is at 74.3 percent.

