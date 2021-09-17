Broadcast Times

Silver Key Senior Services teams with AARP Foundation to empower low-income older adults to stay in their homes as they age

Published: Sep. 17, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Silver Key Senior Services is pleased to announce it has joined AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide to help low- and moderate-income older adults get money back on their homes by helping Colorado Springs residents navigate the often-complex process of applying for property tax refunds or credits.

Through Property Tax-Aide, trained volunteers in local communities use an innovative web-based digital tool that helps older adults determine eligibility and apply for property tax relief. Since its inception in 2019, Property Tax-Aide has helped thousands of older residents receive over 10 million dollars in property tax refunds and credits.

Older adults living on low or fixed incomes are at risk of having to leave their homes because they can no longer afford rising property taxes or increased rent. Only about 8% of low- and moderate-income older adults take advantage of the property tax relief programs available in their communities. Colorado is one of 14 states currently supported by the AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide program. Depending on where they live, homeowners, renters, nursing home residents, even people who don’t have to file a tax return, may qualify.

Silver Key Senior Services’ mission is to serve in partnership with their stakeholders to support a healthy quality of life for seniors, allowing them to age safely with dignity and independence. Silver Key’s vision is to ensure the value, worth, and needs of all seniors are identified and honored. Silver Key is proud to serve thousands of seniors in the Pikes Peak region. Silver Key offers a variety of services for area seniors to maintain their independence, safety, and quality of life which include transportation, nutrition, and health and wellness services, that support senior well-being by addressing, mobility, nutrition, mental and physical challenges, financial matters, health care benefits, and connections to available federal and local resources.

“More than 20 million people age 50 and older spend up to 30% of their income on housing, and about half of those individuals spend at least 50%,” said Emily Allen, Senior Vice President, AARP Foundation Programs. “Together with our growing number of network partners, we can help our most vulnerable adults save money and remain in their homes longer as they age. AARP Foundation is thrilled to be bringing Silver Key Senior Services on as a vital network member in the implementation and expansion of the Property Tax-Aide program.”

Click here for more information on the Property Tax-Aide services.

