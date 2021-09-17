Broadcast Times

Richmond, Chesterfield see hundreds turnout on first day of early voting in Virginia

Early voting in Virginia kicks off September 17
Early voting in Virginia kicks off September 17(WHSV)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From mail-in ballots to curbside voting, the pandemic is changing how elections unfold here in Virginia. Outside Richmond’s Department of Elections, Viola White is happy she got her vote in.

“It’s important because people died and suffered for voting and get their rights. And if they don’t vote, they don’t got a right to complain,” said Viola White, City of Richmond voter.

She’s one of the hundreds across the metro-Richmond area who are already casting a ballot in this November’s election, mainly at local voter registrar offices. Early voting got underway Friday.

“What that’s telling me is that people are getting more and more comfortable with early voting. So, with early voting, it absolutely enhances people’s ability to be able to vote,” said Keith Balmer, Richmond General Registrar/Director of Elections.

Voters are electing a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among others depending on where you live.

If you’re showing up in person, all voters must bring identification. But early voting covers a variety of options. You can also request a ballot to mail in, which requires a witness signature, and some places also offer curbside voting.

“The protocols are still there. We’re making sure we’re taking care of people, thinking about people’s health and safety first,” said Balmer.

Here are a few important deadlines on the horizon if you do want to vote: The last day to register to vote or update your registration is Oct. 12. Absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 22.

“If those voters change their minds and they don’t want to vote those ballots, they need to bring them with them if they want to vote early or even on Election Day,” said Constance Hargrove, Chesterfield Co. Voter Registrar.

Early voting ends on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. After that, you have to wait until the general election on Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Latest News

National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action results in over $1.4 billion in losses
Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced an historic $26 billion settlement...
Silver Key Senior Services teams with AARP Foundation to empower low-income older adults to stay in their homes as they age
Feds: Los Angeles bomb technicians caused major explosion
FILE - In this July 1, 2021 file photo, police officers walk past the remains of an armored Los...
Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
Justice Department seeks restraining order against Texas abortion law
Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on...

GRETAWIRE

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

GRETAWIRE

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

International Center of Kentucky

GRETAWIRE

International Center seeks donations for Afghan refugees, all 12+ will have one dose of vaccine

GRETAWIRE

Citizens Mutual Telephone Cooperative receives over $1 million in broadband grant money

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...

GRETAWIRE

DIXIE FIRE: Judge looks into PG&E’s role in fire

A new coalition to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently...

GRETAWIRE

River Region United Way launches coalition to increase reading proficiency rates

Police badge

GRETAWIRE

Cherokee Police will permanently staff Little League football games after a ‘disturbance’

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes
Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.