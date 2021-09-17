Homicides, violent crime remain high in 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Annual homicides in Lubbock are once again reaching record numbers in comparison to recent years, with 24 recorded so far.

“Lubbock has gone from years when we have had no homicides, years we’ve had 4, 6, 10, 12. So we’re definitely above those years. But we’re not on track to surpass last year so far,” Assistant Chief Neal Barron with the Lubbock Police Department said.

Earlier this month, Chief Floyd Mitchell called 2020 one of the “worst years” for Lubbock in regards to homicides.

In 2020, the homicide rate jumped by 105%.

READ MORE: Lubbock Police release 2020 annual report: Homicides up 105% from 2019

Barron says things are a bit better than last year.

“I think that we’ve made some progress and I really think that our proactive efforts help,” he said.

The 2021 numbers are above average for the city. In mid-September, it’s already surpassed the total reported homicides of 2019 (20).

Of the 24 homicides in 2021, six were vehicular and 18 investigated by the Metro Special Crimes Unit.

The leading causes being domestic and dispute-related, with six cases each. In 2020, there were 11 domestic and eight disputes homicides.

READ MORE: Police report reveals details of deadly shooting at Buddy Holly Park

This time last year, there were four more total homicides for a total of 28, with three vehicular and 25 Metro cases.

“We’ve deployed out numerous times with our TAG [Texas Anti-Gang Unit] and our officers and things like that. We’ve seen dips in the number of shootings, peaks and valleys. We’ll continue to be persistent in trying to be in the right place at the right time,” Barron said.

The violence is part of a nationwide trend. The hybrid gang activity reminds Barron of the crime that plagued the country 30 years ago.

READ MORE: Mother mourns teen killed in Tuesday night shooting in South Plains Mall parking lot

WATCH: Teen was killed in ‘gun battle’ with rival gang

Last year, one of 41 homicide cases went unsolved.

This year, eight cases remain “open” but five have been passed along to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office and one to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

KCBD is told charges are pending.

“Our clearance rate here for homicide can stand up against any city in the United States. If you commit a homicide in Lubbock, Texas we’re going to find you and we’re going to prosecute you,” Barron said.

The two unsolved cases include a deadly drive-by shooting at the 1600 block of 28th Street earlier this month and another drive-by at N. Zenith and E. Colgate that left one dead this past Sunday.

LPD is offering a $5,000 incentive for any information leading to an arrest in both cases. Tips can be given anonymously via CRIME LINE at 741-1000.

READ MORE: Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.