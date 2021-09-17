Broadcast Times

Homicides, violent crime remain high in 2021

There were four more homicides this time last year, but 2020 was a record year for Lubbock
As of mid-September there have been 24 recorded homicides, 6 vehicular and 18 Metro Special...
As of mid-September there have been 24 recorded homicides, 6 vehicular and 18 Metro Special Crimes Unit.(KCBD)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Annual homicides in Lubbock are once again reaching record numbers in comparison to recent years, with 24 recorded so far.

“Lubbock has gone from years when we have had no homicides, years we’ve had 4, 6, 10, 12. So we’re definitely above those years. But we’re not on track to surpass last year so far,” Assistant Chief Neal Barron with the Lubbock Police Department said.

Earlier this month, Chief Floyd Mitchell called 2020 one of the “worst years” for Lubbock in regards to homicides.

In 2020, the homicide rate jumped by 105%.

READ MORE: Lubbock Police release 2020 annual report: Homicides up 105% from 2019

Barron says things are a bit better than last year.

“I think that we’ve made some progress and I really think that our proactive efforts help,” he said.

The 2021 numbers are above average for the city. In mid-September, it’s already surpassed the total reported homicides of 2019 (20).

Of the 24 homicides in 2021, six were vehicular and 18 investigated by the Metro Special Crimes Unit.

The leading causes being domestic and dispute-related, with six cases each. In 2020, there were 11 domestic and eight disputes homicides.

READ MORE: Police report reveals details of deadly shooting at Buddy Holly Park

This time last year, there were four more total homicides for a total of 28, with three vehicular and 25 Metro cases.

“We’ve deployed out numerous times with our TAG [Texas Anti-Gang Unit] and our officers and things like that. We’ve seen dips in the number of shootings, peaks and valleys. We’ll continue to be persistent in trying to be in the right place at the right time,” Barron said.

The violence is part of a nationwide trend. The hybrid gang activity reminds Barron of the crime that plagued the country 30 years ago.

READ MORE: Mother mourns teen killed in Tuesday night shooting in South Plains Mall parking lot

WATCH: Teen was killed in ‘gun battle’ with rival gang

Last year, one of 41 homicide cases went unsolved.

This year, eight cases remain “open” but five have been passed along to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office and one to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

KCBD is told charges are pending.

“Our clearance rate here for homicide can stand up against any city in the United States. If you commit a homicide in Lubbock, Texas we’re going to find you and we’re going to prosecute you,” Barron said.

The two unsolved cases include a deadly drive-by shooting at the 1600 block of 28th Street earlier this month and another drive-by at N. Zenith and E. Colgate that left one dead this past Sunday.

LPD is offering a $5,000 incentive for any information leading to an arrest in both cases. Tips can be given anonymously via CRIME LINE at 741-1000.

READ MORE: Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Over 5.6 million people receive first dose | 59.4% of population fully vaccinated
More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Arizona reports 2,830 new cases of COVID-19; 19,379 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
ADPH: More than 764K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
South Carolina announces 3,600+ new COVID-19 cases, 60 additional deaths
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Wichita Public Schools launches program aimed at reducing suspensions, increasing graduations
Wichita Public Schools USD 259

GRETAWIRE

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

GRETAWIRE

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

International Center of Kentucky

GRETAWIRE

International Center seeks donations for Afghan refugees, all 12+ will have one dose of vaccine

GRETAWIRE

Citizens Mutual Telephone Cooperative receives over $1 million in broadband grant money

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...

GRETAWIRE

DIXIE FIRE: Judge looks into PG&E’s role in fire

A new coalition to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently...

GRETAWIRE

River Region United Way launches coalition to increase reading proficiency rates

Police badge

GRETAWIRE

Cherokee Police will permanently staff Little League football games after a ‘disturbance’

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes
Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.