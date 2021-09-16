New details emerge in $5 million solar project in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - We’ve learned more about a $5 million solar power generating facility that could be operating in Covington County.

That 96-megawatt facility could be built on a 1,000-acre site, but the location has not yet been publicly identified.

MS Solar 4, LLC, will construct the facility.

The parent company of MS Solar 4, LLC, is Origis Energy, which also operates MS Solar 3, a 52-megawatt facility in Sumrall.

Tuesday, the company received approval of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) from the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

Wednesday, Edwin C. Moses, managing director, project development, with Origis Energy, released a statement concerning the approval by the PSC.

“Origis Energy is happy to receive the approval of the CPCN from the MS PSC. We look forward to another great investment in the MS economy when all developmental matters on this 96 MWac solar project are settled and complete,” Moses said.

