Broadcast Times

Contractor awarded for phase one of St. Francis River levee project near Kennett, Mo.

Dumey Contracting Inc. has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first...
Dumey Contracting Inc. has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first phase of a project that will improve a St. Francis River mainline levee under-seepage issue near Kennett.(Storyblocks)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dumey Contracting Inc. of Benton, Missouri, has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first phase of a project that will improve a St. Francis River mainline levee under-seepage issue near Kennett.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Memphis District, in partnership with Drainage District No. 48 of Dunklin County, made the announcement on Thursday, September 16.

According to the Corps of Engineers, work on the project is already underway.

Crews are building a six-mile long continuous semi-pervious landslide berm along the levee, which includes drainage work to support the berm construction.

Work is scheduled to continue into the 2022 construction season.

Phase two of the project is expected to be awarded soon.

The second phase will consist of an additional two miles of seepage berm with drainage work along the levee.

The Corps of Engineers said the finished work will eliminate a serious threat to the integrity of the levee and improve its stability.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 2,855 new cases of COVID-19; 19,360 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
ADPH: More than 761K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Over 5.6 million people receive first dose | More than 10.2 million doses administered
More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Ag equipment, parts shortage could impact food supply, farmer says
Impacting local harvest
New details emerge in $5 million solar project in Covington County
Construction of a $5 million solar power generating plant could be complete by June of 2022.

GRETAWIRE

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

GRETAWIRE

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

International Center of Kentucky

GRETAWIRE

International Center seeks donations for Afghan refugees, all 12+ will have one dose of vaccine

GRETAWIRE

Citizens Mutual Telephone Cooperative receives over $1 million in broadband grant money

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...

GRETAWIRE

DIXIE FIRE: Judge looks into PG&E’s role in fire

A new coalition to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently...

GRETAWIRE

River Region United Way launches coalition to increase reading proficiency rates

Police badge

GRETAWIRE

Cherokee Police will permanently staff Little League football games after a ‘disturbance’

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes
Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.