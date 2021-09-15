Broadcast Times

Trash collection problems cause another issue for Autauga, Elmore county residents

Residents like James Forzano have expressed frustrations over what he, and residents in both...
Residents like James Forzano have expressed frustrations over what he, and residents in both Autauga and Elmore counties, consider poor service by Waste Management.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trash collection problems piling up in Autauga and Elmore counties brings with it another issue for residents like James Forzano and his family.

“In the past few weeks they’ve been coming later and later,” said Forzano, who shared his concerns in a report featured Tuesday. But there’s another fear, another worry, and another potential headache that comes with the growing garbage piles.

“Yeah, we got raccoons, we got possums,” explained Forzano. Animals could tear into the bags and practically spread the litter throughout the neighborhood and the woods.

Forzano isn’t alone in his concerns.

“We have contacted the [Alabama Department of Public Health], we have contacted [the Alabama Department of Environmental Management] and others,” said Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs.

WSFA 12 News reached out to state health officials and spoke with Ron Dawsey, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s deputy director over the Bureau of Environmental Services.

“If it’s scattered out, it’s not very likely to become any kind of public health issue, but the homeowner should re-bag it when they find something like that has occurred,” Dawsey explained. “That would be the best solution for that.”

Dawsey said while ADPH is not overly concerned about the trash not getting picked up on time, the department is keeping an eye on the issue.

“Right now we’re not looking at speculating on any worse case scenarios. We’re hoping that Waste Management can get the collections started and back on track,” Dawsey said.

Meantime, Waste Management responded to requests for comment on Wednesday. Their statement reads:

“WM is dedicated to taking care of our customers. We are currently working with County officials on solutions to resolve service delays. Current efforts include temporary service level restructuring and providing alternative disposal options for residents. Residents are asked to contact WM with concerns at wmalabama@wm.com. Nationally, WM and the rest of the waste industry compete in a labor market that has a shortage of CDL drivers and technicians. We have a need to add skilled team members to our WM family.

WM is currently holding job fairs in the area, offering hiring bonuses as well as referral bonuses in an effort to expand our local workforce. WM provides full-time employees and their families with comprehensive medical benefits, a generous 401(k) plan and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan that allows employees to buy WM stock at a minimum 15% discount.

WM’s new benefit program, Your Tomorrow, in collaboration with Guild Education, is the first-of-its-kind program providing benefit-eligible WM employees, as well as their eligible dependents, the opportunity to choose from a full range of education options, including earning a college degree, at no cost to the employee. To find current job openings, visit the WM Careers website - https://careers.wm.com.”

Waste Management hit the road in Elmore County on Wednesday, but it’s not clear how many trash bins it emptied.”

“We pay every three months,” said Forzano.

What is clear is that patience is wearing thin, and people like Forzano are ready to put a lid on the problem.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 2,855 new cases of COVID-19; 19,360 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
ADPH: More than 761K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Over 5.6 million people receive first dose | More than 10.2 million doses administered
More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Contractor awarded for phase one of St. Francis River levee project near Kennett, Mo.
Dumey Contracting Inc. has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first...
Ag equipment, parts shortage could impact food supply, farmer says
Impacting local harvest
New details emerge in $5 million solar project in Covington County
Construction of a $5 million solar power generating plant could be complete by June of 2022.

GRETAWIRE

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

GRETAWIRE

Residents plead with city to cut overgrown lot in South Memphis neighborhood

International Center of Kentucky

GRETAWIRE

International Center seeks donations for Afghan refugees, all 12+ will have one dose of vaccine

GRETAWIRE

Citizens Mutual Telephone Cooperative receives over $1 million in broadband grant money

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...

GRETAWIRE

DIXIE FIRE: Judge looks into PG&E’s role in fire

A new coalition to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently...

GRETAWIRE

River Region United Way launches coalition to increase reading proficiency rates

Police badge

GRETAWIRE

Cherokee Police will permanently staff Little League football games after a ‘disturbance’

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes
Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.