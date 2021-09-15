Trash collection problems cause another issue for Autauga, Elmore county residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trash collection problems piling up in Autauga and Elmore counties brings with it another issue for residents like James Forzano and his family.

“In the past few weeks they’ve been coming later and later,” said Forzano, who shared his concerns in a report featured Tuesday. But there’s another fear, another worry, and another potential headache that comes with the growing garbage piles.

“Yeah, we got raccoons, we got possums,” explained Forzano. Animals could tear into the bags and practically spread the litter throughout the neighborhood and the woods.

Forzano isn’t alone in his concerns.

“We have contacted the [Alabama Department of Public Health], we have contacted [the Alabama Department of Environmental Management] and others,” said Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs.

WSFA 12 News reached out to state health officials and spoke with Ron Dawsey, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s deputy director over the Bureau of Environmental Services.

“If it’s scattered out, it’s not very likely to become any kind of public health issue, but the homeowner should re-bag it when they find something like that has occurred,” Dawsey explained. “That would be the best solution for that.”

Dawsey said while ADPH is not overly concerned about the trash not getting picked up on time, the department is keeping an eye on the issue.

“Right now we’re not looking at speculating on any worse case scenarios. We’re hoping that Waste Management can get the collections started and back on track,” Dawsey said.

Meantime, Waste Management responded to requests for comment on Wednesday. Their statement reads:

“WM is dedicated to taking care of our customers. We are currently working with County officials on solutions to resolve service delays. Current efforts include temporary service level restructuring and providing alternative disposal options for residents. Residents are asked to contact WM with concerns at wmalabama@wm.com. Nationally, WM and the rest of the waste industry compete in a labor market that has a shortage of CDL drivers and technicians. We have a need to add skilled team members to our WM family.

WM is currently holding job fairs in the area, offering hiring bonuses as well as referral bonuses in an effort to expand our local workforce. WM provides full-time employees and their families with comprehensive medical benefits, a generous 401(k) plan and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan that allows employees to buy WM stock at a minimum 15% discount.

WM’s new benefit program, Your Tomorrow, in collaboration with Guild Education, is the first-of-its-kind program providing benefit-eligible WM employees, as well as their eligible dependents, the opportunity to choose from a full range of education options, including earning a college degree, at no cost to the employee. To find current job openings, visit the WM Careers website - https://careers.wm.com.”

Waste Management hit the road in Elmore County on Wednesday, but it’s not clear how many trash bins it emptied.”

“We pay every three months,” said Forzano.

What is clear is that patience is wearing thin, and people like Forzano are ready to put a lid on the problem.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.