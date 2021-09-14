International Center seeks donations for Afghan refugees, all 12+ will have one dose of vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The International Center in Bowling Green continues preparations for hundreds of Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive at the end of the month.

“I could not be more proud of the people of Bowling Green,” said Executive Director of the International Center Albert Mbanfu. “Our logistics team is looking to identify apartments and homes around the city.”

The International Center is helping coordinate housing and the families transfer into the community. Meanwhile, the center has not learned any further details yet about the refugees heading this way soon.

“We only know of the ages and sex and other demographic information. When they are about to be released, we’ve been told that we’ll have at least one week to prepare before they arrive,” said Mbanfu.

The International Center says some Bowling Green families have stepped up to host other Afghan families, but many will still need a place to stay.

“The apartments are all empty. We have to get them beds and mattresses, box springs and all that they need. The same with the living room, we have to find furniture, to set it up. And we have to provide them with kitchenware,” explained Mbanfu.

Because of this, the International Center is asking the community for donations including gently used furniture, new bedding, cookware, Walmart gift cards and hygiene products.

“We have to set up the apartment, just like you set up your new home when you move into it,” said Mbanfu.

According to Mbanfu, all Afghan refugees that are 12 years and older will have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The refugees currently are in military bases around the country,” explained Mbanfu.

The center will have a week’s notice when the group is traveling for refuge and safety in Bowling Green.

“They’re fought alongside us when we’re seeking to destroy those who hurt us on 9/11. They were right there on the frontlines with us to do so,” he said.

You can drop off donated items at the center on Kenton Street. Please make sure items are new or very gently used. Individuals can also donate money at ICofKentucky.com and those finances will help the refugees with rent and utilities.

