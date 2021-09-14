Citizens Mutual Telephone Cooperative receives over $1 million in broadband grant money

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The recipients of the State of Iowa Broadband Grants Program were announced on Tuesday, September 14th.

Thirty-nine applicants have been awarded a total of $97,500,000 for broadband infrastructure as part of the latest Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program.

Among the recipients is Citizens Mutual Telephone Cooperative which is based in Bloomfield, Iowa. It received $1,610,874.73 in grant money for its rural Davis and Wapello Counties Fiber to the home expansion project.

OCIO received 178 applications from broadband providers for the grant program with requests nearing $300 million.

“Expanding broadband across our state continues to be a top priority,” said Governor Reynolds. “It is clear by the sheer volume and scope of applications that the need is there. Today’s award announcement will go a long way toward meeting that need, and we won’t stop here.”

Due to the overwhelming amount of interest and success of this program, the State of Iowa will expedite a new grant opportunity utilizing ARPA federal funds to build upon the $100 million in state funding for this grant program.

