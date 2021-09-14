Albany Tech’s new accelerated nurse aide program starts this fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College will be offering a new, accelerated nurse aide program.

In the program, you will learn skills in seven weeks that traditionally take two or three semesters.

Students will get hands-on experience and the chance to learn more about infection control practices while in a pandemic.

Tracey Prince, the certified nursing assistant program director and instructor, said this program is a great foundation for people interested in health care.

Tracey Prince, CNA program director and instructor (WALB)

Prince said the realistic simulation rooms and technology help prepare students for a hospital setting.

“They learn to do vital signs, assisting with daily living as far as helping to feed, helping to groom, being properly trained on transfers and keeping the residents safe,” said Prince.

After completing this course, students have to take a state-certified exam.

“Once they complete that, they’re a certified nursing assistant and they can work in long-term care settings. They can work in clinic hospitals and do personal care,” explained Prince.

Michelle Williams, the director of the Rebuild Southwest Georgia block grant, said those who need financial help may qualify for grant funds.

Michelle Williams, the director of the Rebuild Southwest Georgia block grant (WALB)

“This grant is a result of the 2018 Hurricane Michael. It opens up the opportunity for individuals to contact Albany Technical College and get trained or retrained or just take classes to enhance their skills,” said Williams.

After applying for the program, to qualify for the grant, you must apply for financial aid as well as a few other steps.

“Exhaust financial aid, low and moderate-income and that they live in one of the 20 counties that participate in this grant initiative,” said Williams.

Prince said they’re working on getting a regional testing site in Albany again. She said this will keep students from having to travel to take their state-certified exam.

For those contemplating the medical field, she said this course is a good place to start.

“I would tell them to come on. It’s seven weeks, we have a nice nursing lab for them and the main bonus, I get to be your instructor,” said Prince.

Some of the counties that qualify for the grant include Dougherty, Tift, Worth, Sumter and Lee counties.

