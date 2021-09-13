Broadcast Times

Piedmont Housing Alliance hosts Afghan solidarity event

The Piedmont Housing Alliance stood in solidarity with Afghans at Friendship Court
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Housing Alliance, members of Charlottesville City Council, and Afghans gathered in Friendship Court September 12.

The event was designed to promote mental health and give Afghans living in Charlottesville a place to find fellowship.

“Piedmont Housing Alliance is coming together and invited city council members and other partner organizations... Ready Kids and others, to show support for the Afghan families,” said Sunshine Mathon, Executive Eirector of PHA.

People passed a microphone, and shared their feelings about the turmoil taking place in Afghanistan.

“It’s just to share concern with the Afghan community and help them if they need help,” said one event organizer Zafar Khan.

