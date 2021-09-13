Broadcast Times

Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over N.Y. vaccine mandate

Lewis County General Hospital will stop delivering babies after Sept. 24 because too many...
Lewis County General Hospital will stop delivering babies after Sept. 24 because too many maternity unit workers have resigned over COVID-19 vaccination mandates.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub, Diane Rutherford and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY/Gray News) - Lewis County General Hospital will stop delivering babies after Sept. 24 because too many maternity unit workers have resigned over COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

That’s according to Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer, who held a news conference Friday in Lowville, WWNY reported.

He said six employees in the maternity unit resigned rather than get a COVID-19 shot, and another seven are undecided.

According to Cayer, the hospital will be unable to safely staff the unit and will pause delivering babies after Sept. 24.

He said he hopes this is a temporary situation and will work with the state Department of Health to make sure the unit won’t permanently close.

“If we can pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County,” said Cayer.

Cayer said 165 hospital employees have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19; that’s 27 percent of the workforce.

The other 464 workers, or 73 percent of employees, have gotten their shots, he said.

In August, the state announced all health care workers at hospitals and longterm care facilities across New York would be required to have gotten at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 27.

Cayer said the announcement prompted 30 workers to get vaccinated, while another 30 resigned.

“Our hope is as we get closer (to the deadline), the numbers will increase of individuals who are vaccinated, fewer individuals will leave and maybe, with a little luck, some of those who have resigned will reconsider,” he said. “We are not alone. There are thousands of positions that are open north of the Thruway, and now we have a challenge to work through, you know, with the vaccination mandate.”

He added that Lewis County, as a whole, has the state’s highest seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 test results reported over the last three days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the...
Capitol Police arrest man outside DNC with bayonet, machete
U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington,...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...

GRETAWIRE

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...

GRETAWIRE

DIXIE FIRE: Containment reaches 65 percent as growth slows

A new coalition to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently...

GRETAWIRE

River Region United Way launches coalition to increase reading proficiency rates

Police badge

GRETAWIRE

Police will now be permanently at all little league home games after disturbance

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday

GRETAWIRE

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday

FILE

GRETAWIRE

Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases

Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.

GRETAWIRE

Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes

Ardmore police and fire departments participate in 9/11 stair climb
Members of the Ardmore police and fire departments came together to participate in a 9/11 stair...
Deadline extended to apply for certain FEMA aid
FEMA has extended to Sept. 22 a deadline for qualifying Louisiana residents displaced by...
‘Very difficult situation’: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in school-aged children