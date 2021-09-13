Broadcast Times

DeSoto Trail Elementary School parents are concerned about dangerous pickup line traffic

Lack of crosswalks and dangerous traffic concern Desoto Trail Elementary School parents.
Lack of crosswalks and dangerous traffic concern Desoto Trail Elementary School parents.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A concern across the Leon County has been increased traffic around schools, especially during pickup and drop-off. But DeSoto Trail Elementary School specifically has parents worried about their kids safety.

“I would just like to feel safe crossing the street going to my own home.”

Parents like Kristine McAllister say picking their kids up from school has become a nightmare with two lane roads like Velda Dairy lacking safety precautions.

“The problem is the traffic is backing up and without a crosswalk or even a crossing guard, lots of cars are coming into oncoming traffic and causing near fatal accidents,” said McAllister.

Crossing guards at DeSoto Trail say they’ve worked there for years, and that this traffic is the worst they’ve seen and parents are echoing that sentiment.

“This is our third school year at DeSoto Trail and by far this is the worst we’ve ever seen it where as maybe once a month we would encounter the problem but now it’s every day,” said DeSoto Trail Elementary parents Irene Lykens.

On the opposite side of the school, Kerry Forest Parkway has a school zone, crosswalks and crossing guards but parents want the same treatment for Velda Dairy road.

“We just need a law enforcement present to be writing tickets, and to be letting people know that this is not acceptable behavior,” explained Lykens.

“I would love to see at a bare minimum a flashing light with the school zone,” exclaimed McAllister. “It would great be great to have a crossing guard so that I can feel safe that traffic would stop.”

McAllister said she hopes the school district and law enforcement will hear their cries and help resolve their concerns.

“The way it is right now it’s like we hold hands and just run across the street and just hope that we don’t get hit,” Shared McAllister. “I just I would like to see more attention to Velda Dairy.”

We reached out to both The City of Tallahassee and law enforcement, the city has yet to get back to us while Law Enforcement says they have already been monitoring the area and plan to go back to the school.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ArkLaTex schools enrolling Hurricane Ida evacuees
school generic
ADPH: More than 750K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
League of Women Voters holds voter security seminar for upcoming election
A woman reading a voter pocket guide at the voter security seminar.
Piedmont Housing Alliance hosts Afghan solidarity event
The Piedmont Housing Alliance stood in solidarity with Afghans at Friendship Court
Over 10.1 million vaccines administered in Va. | More than 11.7 million vaccines distributed
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...

GRETAWIRE

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...

GRETAWIRE

DIXIE FIRE: Containment reaches 65 percent as growth slows

A new coalition to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently...

GRETAWIRE

River Region United Way launches coalition to increase reading proficiency rates

Police badge

GRETAWIRE

Police will now be permanently at all little league home games after disturbance

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday

GRETAWIRE

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday

FILE

GRETAWIRE

Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases

Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.

GRETAWIRE

Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes

Ardmore police and fire departments participate in 9/11 stair climb
Members of the Ardmore police and fire departments came together to participate in a 9/11 stair...
Deadline extended to apply for certain FEMA aid
FEMA has extended to Sept. 22 a deadline for qualifying Louisiana residents displaced by...
‘Very difficult situation’: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in school-aged children