Broadcast Times

Capitol Police arrest man outside DNC with bayonet, machete

U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington,...
U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck.(Source: Capitol Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man early Monday who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Around midnight, officers pulled over a pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it outside the DNC. There was no license plate, just an American flag where the plate should have been.

The officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck.

The driver, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

He told officers he was “on patrol,” according to a Capitol Police press release, and authorities said it wasn’t clear if he was planning on attending any planned demonstrations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over N.Y. vaccine mandate
Lewis County General Hospital will stop delivering babies after Sept. 24 because too many...
US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...

GRETAWIRE

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...

GRETAWIRE

DIXIE FIRE: Containment reaches 65 percent as growth slows

A new coalition to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently...

GRETAWIRE

River Region United Way launches coalition to increase reading proficiency rates

Police badge

GRETAWIRE

Police will now be permanently at all little league home games after disturbance

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday

GRETAWIRE

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday

FILE

GRETAWIRE

Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases

Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.

GRETAWIRE

Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes

Ardmore police and fire departments participate in 9/11 stair climb
Members of the Ardmore police and fire departments came together to participate in a 9/11 stair...
Deadline extended to apply for certain FEMA aid
FEMA has extended to Sept. 22 a deadline for qualifying Louisiana residents displaced by...
‘Very difficult situation’: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in school-aged children