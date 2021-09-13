Broadcast Times

ArkLaTex schools enrolling Hurricane Ida evacuees

By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
(KSLA) - As of Monday, Sept. 13 — it’s been a little more than two weeks since the landfall of category 4 Hurricane Ida.

At least three ArkLaTex school districts have since enrolled young evacuees in their programs.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 and a half years and went through Katrina and Rita,” said Sabine Parish Superintendent Sara Ebarb. “What we’ve found is that when students are able to get back into school, start learning, be involved and make some friends, it takes their mind off the situation. It’s much better for them if they can get back to a little bit of normalcy.”

Compared to other major hurricanes, like Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, Ebarb said they have not enrolled as many students but plan to enroll more this week.

Bossier Parish Schools and Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) have also told KSLA they are enrolling students displaced by the storm.

