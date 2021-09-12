Broadcast Times

Police will now be permanently at all little league home games after disturbance

Police badge
Police badge(WRDW)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cherokee Police Department has said that officers will be at the Cherokee Football Field permanently for all home little league games. This is according to a post on the department’s official Facebook page.

According to the department, a disturbance at the first little league home game caused the change. In the post, it says the safety and security of children and parents are high priorities and that officers want to set an example for the children.

“What they see adults do they tend to mimic. Our children deserve to play the game without having to see adults act disorderly in public,” the post said.

You can view the full post below:

Due to last nights disturbance at the First little league home game at Cherokee Football Field; Law Enforcement will now...

Posted by Cherokee Police Department on Sunday, September 12, 2021

