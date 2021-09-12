Broadcast Times

Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,298,625 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 4,463 reported cases is cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 226,482 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 68,199 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 9,069 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

