Broadcast Times

Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead.

The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors jihadist websites said the video was released Saturday. In it, al-Zawahri said that “Jerusalem Will Never be Judaized,” and praised al-Qaida attacks including one that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January.

SITE said al-Zawahri also noted the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. It added that his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording, as the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban was signed in February 2020.

Al-Zawahri made no mention of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the capital Kabul last month, SITE added. But he did mention a Jan. 1 attack that targeted Russian troops on the edge of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa.

FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown location, in a videotape issued Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006. Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead.(Militant Photo via AP, File)

Rumors have spread since late 2020 that al-Zawahri had died from illness. Since then, no video or proof of life surfaced, until Saturday.

“He could still be dead, though if so, it would have been at some point in or after Jan 2021,” tweeted Rita Katz, SITE’s director.

Al-Zawahri’s speech was recorded in a 61-minute, 37-second video produced by the group’s as-Sahab Media Foundation.

In recent years, al-Qaida has faced competition in jihadi circles from its rival, the Islamic State group. IS rose to prominence by seizing large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” and extending affiliates to multiple countries across the region.

IS’s physical “caliphate” was crushed in Iraq and Syria, though its militants are still active and carrying out attacks. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of IS, was killed by U.S. special forces in a raid in northwestern Syria in October 2019.

Al-Zawahri, an Egyptian, became leader of al-Qaida following the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, by U.S. Navy SEALs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
US marks 20 years since 9/11 with commemoration ceremonies and observances
People gather around the reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial during a...

GRETAWIRE

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...

GRETAWIRE

DIXIE FIRE: Containment reaches 65 percent as growth slows

A new coalition to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently...

GRETAWIRE

River Region United Way launches coalition to increase reading proficiency rates

Police badge

GRETAWIRE

Police will now be permanently at all little league home games after disturbance

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday

GRETAWIRE

Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday

FILE

GRETAWIRE

Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases

Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.

GRETAWIRE

Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes

Ardmore police and fire departments participate in 9/11 stair climb
Members of the Ardmore police and fire departments came together to participate in a 9/11 stair...
Deadline extended to apply for certain FEMA aid
FEMA has extended to Sept. 22 a deadline for qualifying Louisiana residents displaced by...
‘Very difficult situation’: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in school-aged children