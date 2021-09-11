Broadcast Times

Deadline is Sunday to apply for certain FEMA aid

Sunday (Sept. 12) is the deadline to apply for certain types of FEMA aid in the wake of...
Sunday (Sept. 12) is the deadline to apply for certain types of FEMA aid in the wake of Hurricane Ida.(FEMA)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday marks two weeks since the Category 4 Hurricane Ida pummeled Louisiana with winds in excess of 150 mph. It also marks the last day affected residents can apply for certain FEMA aid.

Residents who qualify for FEMA’s Expedited Rental Assistance (ERA) or Critical Needs Assistance (CNA) programs must apply by Sunday to be considered for the benefits.

The ERA provides rental assistance to qualified recipients. The CNA is the program that issues $500 emergency grants to qualified recipients who have been displaced from their primary dwelling.

To apply, contact www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ardmore police and fire departments participate in 9/11 stair climb
Members of the Ardmore police and fire departments came together to participate in a 9/11 stair...
Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes
Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.
DIXIE FIRE: Containment reaches 62 percent
The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...
Over 10.1 million vaccines administered in Va. | More than 5.5 million Virginians receive first dose
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
ADPH: More than 741K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus

GRETAWIRE

Close to 400 firefighters from Alaska are currently helping fight fires in the Lower 48.

GRETAWIRE

Fire crews from Alaska are spread across the US battling blazes

Members of the Ardmore police and fire departments came together to participate in a 9/11 stair...

GRETAWIRE

Ardmore police and fire departments participate in 9/11 stair climb

GRETAWIRE

‘Very difficult situation’: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in school-aged children

Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman

GRETAWIRE

SPLC urges lawmakers to address ‘unsafe’ drinking water at Parchman

Overdose & Suicide Awareness Walk in Portsmouth

GRETAWIRE

Overdose & Suicide Awareness Walk in Portsmouth

Jury convicts former Cuyahoga County Jail Director on misdemeanor charges
Kenneth Mills (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Hospitals across NC say, staff and space maxed by latest COVID surge
With COVID-19 surging in states with low vaccination rates, hospitals are facing a shortage of...
US to reevaluate review of Alaska petroleum reserve
This Feb. 9, 2016, photo shows ice forming on pipelines built near the Colville-Delta 5, or as...