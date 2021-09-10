Broadcast Times

A look inside the STRATCOM bunker used by Bush on 9/11

In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush gets an update on the 9/11...
In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush gets an update on the 9/11 terror attacks from STRATCOM, at Offutt Air Force Base, on Sept. 11, 2001.(Eric Draper | The George W. Bush Presidential )
By Brian Mastre and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Twenty years ago Saturday, President George W. Bush flew to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to get a better handle on our nation under attack.

WOWT reported on the U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, facilities at historical 55th wing, featuring a safety bunker, that hosted Bush on Sept. 11 and provided the safety and security necessary for him to make his crucial decisions regarding the nation’s safety.

The bunker, designed to withstand a nuclear blast, is located 40 feet underground and has enough space and rooms to serve as a hotel for the president and his team.

The president came there from Florida then Louisiana that day to talk with his national security team. He wanted to know more about the terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

“The president and a lot of his team came down here,” said Mike Hoskins, Offutt’s Deputy Director of Plans and Programs. “The Secret Service and advisors were down here, and all day, the president had been looking to communicate with people that weren’t around him at the time.”

The 55th wing bunker has since been dismantled and is no longer in use. In fact, STRATCOM moved command and control operations to a new facility on Offutt Air Force Base in 2019.

In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush deplanes Air Force One at...
In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush deplanes Air Force One at Offutt Air Force Base on Sept. 11, 2001. The president got updates on the 9/11 terror attacks while at STRATCOM.(Eric Draper | U.S. National Archives)

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Biden: GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Americans less positive about civil liberties, AP-NORC poll says
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Twenty years later, lawmakers remember 9/11 on Capitol Hill
Twenty years later, lawmakers remember 9/11 on Capitol Hill
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Senate opposition leads White House to withdraw ATF nominee
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...

GRETAWIRE

With COVID-19 surging in states with low vaccination rates, hospitals are facing a shortage of...

GRETAWIRE

Hospitals across NC say, staff and space maxed by latest COVID surge

This Feb. 9, 2016, photo shows ice forming on pipelines built near the Colville-Delta 5, or as...

GRETAWIRE

US to reevaluate review of Alaska petroleum reserve

A New Hampshire bank is getting $60 million to help a community development program invest in...

GRETAWIRE

$60M going to help New Hampshire community development

GRETAWIRE

Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Oklahoma

According to the governor’s release, families earning up to 85 percent of the state median...

GRETAWIRE

Free education offered at Waynesboro YMCA

The study looked at all of these intersections on the tracks along Highway 2. Most would need...

GRETAWIRE

RTSD releases preliminary costs of making train tracks along Highway 2 a quiet zone

Old hotel building causing safety hazards for residents
Rio Grande Plaza Hotel
Memphis City Council committee votes to study Memphis, Shelby County government consolidation
City, county leader push to consolidate Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission
‘Aggressive driving was significantly higher’: UA study on pandemic’s effect on traffic crashes