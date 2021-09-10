Jury convicts former Cuyahoga County Jail Director on misdemeanor charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury convicted the former director of the Cuyahoga County Jail on two counts of dereliction of duty and two counts of falsification, all misdemeanors.

Kenneth Mills was found not guilty on the felony charge of tampering with records.

Seven inmates died while Mills was the director of the Cuyahoga County Jail.

During the trial, prosecutors pointed out, under his watch, inmates were deprived of proper health care, shelter or food.

A visiting judge presided over the trial which began on Aug. 24.

Mills did not take the stand in his own defense.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 8.

