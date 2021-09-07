Broadcast Times

Memphis City Council committee votes to appoint committee to study Memphis, Shelby County government consolidation

City, county leader push to consolidate Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission
City, county leader push to consolidate Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission((Source: WMC))
By Parker King
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis City Council committee meeting resulted in a small update as the push to consolidate Memphis and Shelby County governments continues.

The Memphis City Council’s Personnel and Government Affairs Committee voted to appoint a study committee that will have 90 days to research the benefits of a consolidated government.

The Shelby County Commission will have to approve the vote before the study committee can kick off research.

If approved, the committee will be tasked with deciding if a charter commission should be formed, which would draft a new charter for consolidated government.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

South Carolina health officials: More than 625K COVID-19 cases reported since start of pandemic
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
‘Aggressive driving was significantly higher’: UA study on pandemic’s effect on traffic crashes
North Carolina sees drop in COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 5.5 million Virginians receive first vaccine dose | Over 4.8 million people fully vaccinated
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

‘Aggressive driving was significantly higher’: UA study on pandemic’s effect on traffic crashes

Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...

GRETAWIRE

Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates

Twin Falls restaurants in need of workers

GRETAWIRE

Twin Falls restaurants are in need of workers to keep up with demand

A food pantry installed in Wellington Heights in Cedar Rapids has quickly become a popular...

GRETAWIRE

Feed Iowa First food pantry brings free vegetables to Wellington Heights

A competitor leads her cow around the show ring.

GRETAWIRE

4H kids’ hard work all comes together at livestock exhibits

Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
Louisiana evacuees in Tyler still don’t know when they can safely return home
Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...
Eradication efforts underway after highly invasive ‘devil weed’ found on Hawaii Island
A highly invasive plant from tropical areas in the Americas was found on the Big Island for the...