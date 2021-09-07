Broadcast Times

Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates

Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020(Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Third-party candidates will now need to collect fewer signatures to run for congressional seats and other elective offices in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a federal judge ruled Friday that the state must allow third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to appear on the ballot if they collect the signatures of 1% of registered voters.

That’s the same threshold required to run for statewide office.

The ruling came in a lawsuit challenging a 1943 state law that required third-party candidates for non-statewide positions to submit a petition signed by at least 5% of registered voters.

MORE | Augusta Commission will consider candidates for District 4 seat

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina health officials: More than 625K COVID-19 cases reported since start of pandemic
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
‘Aggressive driving was significantly higher’: UA study on pandemic’s effect on traffic crashes
Memphis City Council committee votes to appoint committee to study Memphis, Shelby County government consolidation
City, county leader push to consolidate Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission
North Carolina sees drop in COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 5.5 million Virginians receive first vaccine dose | Over 4.8 million people fully vaccinated
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...

GRETAWIRE

City, county leader push to consolidate Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission

GRETAWIRE

Memphis City Council committee votes to appoint committee to study Memphis, Shelby County government consolidation

GRETAWIRE

‘Aggressive driving was significantly higher’: UA study on pandemic’s effect on traffic crashes

Twin Falls restaurants in need of workers

GRETAWIRE

Twin Falls restaurants are in need of workers to keep up with demand

A food pantry installed in Wellington Heights in Cedar Rapids has quickly become a popular...

GRETAWIRE

Feed Iowa First food pantry brings free vegetables to Wellington Heights

A competitor leads her cow around the show ring.

GRETAWIRE

4H kids’ hard work all comes together at livestock exhibits

Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
Louisiana evacuees in Tyler still don’t know when they can safely return home
Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...
Eradication efforts underway after highly invasive ‘devil weed’ found on Hawaii Island
A highly invasive plant from tropical areas in the Americas was found on the Big Island for the...