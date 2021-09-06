Twin Falls restaurants are in need of workers to keep up with demand

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Several Magic Valley restaurants are dealing with staffing shortages, causing some of them to reduce their hours of service. Some are wondering what type of impact this will have on the local economy.

It seems as though “help wanted” signs are posted all over Twin Falls. Some businesses are dealing with the worker shortage better than others. Scooter’s manager Jamie Carlton said they are now closed on Tuesdays so their workers can have extra time off.

“We had to give our people some time off. They were working way too many hours, working doubles, working overtime and it takes a toll on them,” said Carlton. “They were definitely having to do a 12 to 14 hours shift or they would do a split shift and have to come back. They were more than willing to do that for us but it makes them tired, and it makes them susceptible to getting sick and to not wanting to be here.”

She said they have five positions that need to be filled due to people leaving for other jobs and increased business. It had been hard filling the positions, however, because it seems as though a lot of applicants just aren’t interested in working even with employers offering higher wages.

“We get people that are coming in or say that they are coming in for an interview and then they don’t show up. I don’t know if that has to do with the unemployment and they have to show so many interviews,” said Carlton. “But I would say if I have ten interviews in a week I will have maybe one show up for that interview.”

Jakers Bar and Grill is offering up to $16 an hour, and general manager Jasman Smith said she is having similar problems.

“You hire them and they never come back, or they are here for a day and are like, “Nope, don’t want to do this,’” Smith said.

She said her restaurant has been lucky. They are not as short-staffed and have not had to close on certain days. That does not mean they haven’t had their own challenges, however.

“Once we get caught back up then we have someone out with COVID for over ten days, and then go back and forth. It has definitely been a struggle,” Smith said.

With tourism being a huge part of Southern Idaho’s economy and Labor Day weekend approaching, the Executive Director Melissa Barry of Southern Idaho Tourism said the worker shortage shouldn’t have a huge impact on Twin Falls’s local economy.

“I do think in more of the rural communities if it is the only restaurant open obviously that is going to make a pretty big impact,” said Barry. “However, here in Twin Falls, we have a lot of different options, different restaurants.”

If anyone is going to be impacted by the staffing shortage she thinks it will be the hotel industry, because they are the ones housing and providing service to tourists.

“Their staffing across the board has been extremely hard, and that is an ongoing problem for them. This isn’t new for them,” Barry said.

Both Jakers and Scooter’s are seeing increased business anywhere from 20 to 30 percent advantage due to more people coming into the area. However, they still need some help to keep up with demand.

“I would just love to have some employees come in so we can get back to just a little bit of normal in here so some of our staff can have a day off when they want it,” Carlton said.

