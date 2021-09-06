Broadcast Times

Feed Iowa First food pantry brings free vegetables to Wellington Heights

A food pantry installed in Wellington Heights in Cedar Rapids has quickly become a popular...
A food pantry installed in Wellington Heights in Cedar Rapids has quickly become a popular place for people to get vegetables.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A food pantry installed in Wellington Heights in Cedar Rapids has quickly become a popular place for people to get vegetables.

”When I drive up, they know that there’s fresh veggies coming, what do you have this time? It’s really cool to interact with everybody,” Correy Daum told us, Distribution Coordinator for Feed Iowa First.

Feed Iowa First provides the produce for the pantry. They clean the vegetables before stocking the fridge each time. They also grow the produce fresh in 29 different urban farms across town.

Wellington Heights prides itself on being a historic, walkable neighborhood. Having the pantry, right off the sidewalk on 15th Street SE, has been huge.

”They’ve had to refill it three or four times a week because there’s so many people interacting with it,” Eric Gutschmidt said, President of the Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association.

The pantry is open to anyone within walking distance of the area.

”Anyone can take as much food as they want. There’s no limits, there’s no security, no one is keeping count,” Gutschmidt explained.

Feed Iowa First told us they can always use more volunteers to help prepare the produce, whether that means harvesting it or helping in the cleaning process. Those wishing to help can reach out through the Feed Iowa First website.

Feed Iowa First can also always use more vegetables. The nonprofit provides produce to multiple pantries in the area.

”We take donations if people have excess,” Daum said.

You can bring leftovers from your garden to their shop off 10th street southeast to be cleaned. They’ll even take donations after hours.

”There is a cooler out front that people can drop things in,” Daum told us.

Gutschmidt said having the new pantry in Wellington Heights has brought a modern concept to one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

”This isn’t a charity trying to give free food to people who need free food. This is just good people giving food to good people,” Gutschmidt said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 2,378 new cases of COVID-19; 18,999 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
ADPH: More than 724K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Twin Falls restaurants are in need of workers to keep up with demand
Twin Falls restaurants in need of workers
DIXIE FIRE: Containment climbs to 57 percent, has now burned 910,000+ acres
A Cal Fire photo of the Dixie Fire.
Louisiana evacuees in Tyler still don’t know when they can safely return home
Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...

GRETAWIRE

Twin Falls restaurants in need of workers

GRETAWIRE

Twin Falls restaurants are in need of workers to keep up with demand

A competitor leads her cow around the show ring.

GRETAWIRE

4H kids’ hard work all comes together at livestock exhibits

There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.

GRETAWIRE

Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide

Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...

GRETAWIRE

Louisiana evacuees in Tyler still don’t know when they can safely return home

A highly invasive plant from tropical areas in the Americas was found on the Big Island for the...

GRETAWIRE

Eradication efforts underway after highly invasive ‘devil weed’ found on Hawaii Island

Support group available for those impacted by the Caldor fire
Thrive Wellness offering weekly support group sessions for those impacted by the Caldor fire.
President Biden met Hurricane Ida victims in a Laplace neighborhood; residents say they need help
President Joe Biden walked a LaPlace neighborhood to meet residents whose property was damaged...
It’s National Food Bank Day! Stewpot one of many banks collecting donations Fri.
Work began about ten years ago to set up a new food pantry for Stewpot Community Services.