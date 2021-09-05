Louisiana evacuees in Tyler a week later and don’t know when they can safely return home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louisiana license plates are still being seen in Tyler at gas stations, hotel parking lots, and restaurants. Many evacuees are still in town and waiting to hear when they can go home.

“I have three kids, my husband, I have pets. We had to come with everyone,” said evacuee Leslie Velasquez Santiago. She and her family evacuated from Kenner, Louisiana and have been in Tyler for a week.

“We don’t when we are coming back so far. There are no lights in the house. It’s very hot. Everyone is telling if you are in some place else from Kenner, stay there because there is no way to get food,” Velasquez Santiago said.

Her husband had to go back to check on pets they couldn’t bring and they were okay. We he saw the house, “He noticed that the carpet was flooded, all wet, the whole house,” she said. “I believe the water was like this amount because you can see the furniture, there were many furniture that is no longer well so we had to throw it away.”

She said they’ve stayed in the hotel most of the time and have made it to local parks. Her family is hoping FEMA can help but says the $500 will only go so far.

“That will just help us like for maybe three days in a hotel, three to four days at the most. So we have to take out money from out pockets, maybe money from the taxes or something that we received. My husband is not working because he can not go to work right now,” Velasquez Santiago said. “It’s difficult. Many people is living in really difficult stuff.”

We’ve heard from some evacuees in Longview that they are having to come to Tyler because the Longview hotels are filling up and they cannot extend their stay.

