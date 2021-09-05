Broadcast Times

Louisiana evacuees in Tyler a week later and don’t know when they can safely return home

Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...
Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The family has been in Tyler for a week now because of Hurricane Ida and say they don't know when they'll be able to return.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louisiana license plates are still being seen in Tyler at gas stations, hotel parking lots, and restaurants. Many evacuees are still in town and waiting to hear when they can go home.

“I have three kids, my husband, I have pets. We had to come with everyone,” said evacuee Leslie Velasquez Santiago. She and her family evacuated from Kenner, Louisiana and have been in Tyler for a week.

“We don’t when we are coming back so far. There are no lights in the house. It’s very hot. Everyone is telling if you are in some place else from Kenner, stay there because there is no way to get food,” Velasquez Santiago said.

Her husband had to go back to check on pets they couldn’t bring and they were okay. We he saw the house, “He noticed that the carpet was flooded, all wet, the whole house,” she said. “I believe the water was like this amount because you can see the furniture, there were many furniture that is no longer well so we had to throw it away.”

She said they’ve stayed in the hotel most of the time and have made it to local parks. Her family is hoping FEMA can help but says the $500 will only go so far.

“That will just help us like for maybe three days in a hotel, three to four days at the most. So we have to take out money from out pockets, maybe money from the taxes or something that we received. My husband is not working because he can not go to work right now,” Velasquez Santiago said. “It’s difficult. Many people is living in really difficult stuff.”

We’ve heard from some evacuees in Longview that they are having to come to Tyler because the Longview hotels are filling up and they cannot extend their stay.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DIXIE FIRE: Some stubborn spots; flames reach U.S. 395 escarpment
A Cal Fire photo of the Dixie Fire.
Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
Arizona reports 3,071 new cases of COVID-19; 18,998 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
4H kids’ hard work all comes together at livestock exhibits
A competitor leads her cow around the show ring.
ADPH: More than 719K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus

GRETAWIRE

A competitor leads her cow around the show ring.

GRETAWIRE

4H kids’ hard work all comes together at livestock exhibits

There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.

GRETAWIRE

Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide

A highly invasive plant from tropical areas in the Americas was found on the Big Island for the...

GRETAWIRE

Eradication efforts underway after highly invasive ‘devil weed’ found on Hawaii Island

Thrive Wellness offering weekly support group sessions for those impacted by the Caldor fire.

GRETAWIRE

Support group available for those impacted by the Caldor fire

President Joe Biden walked a LaPlace neighborhood to meet residents whose property was damaged...

GRETAWIRE

President Biden met Hurricane Ida victims in a Laplace neighborhood; residents say they need help

It’s National Food Bank Day! Stewpot one of many banks collecting donations Fri.
Work began about ten years ago to set up a new food pantry for Stewpot Community Services.
South Dakota nears 6,000 active cases
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
USDA grants disaster declaration for Mid-Michigan farmers in 4 counties
Soybean farmers were affected by adverse weather in Michigan this season.