4H kids’ hard work all comes together at livestock exhibits

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair is the grand finale of 4H’s season.

WTAP went to a livestock exhibit to see the final product of a lot of sweat and hard work.

Cows, goats, and other livestock lined the building while kids of all different ages prepared them for the show.

Washington County 4H Program Coordinator Kathryn Hartline said it took dedication to get there.

“It’s a lot of preparation. It’s a lot of working with your animals...it’s a lot of late nights in the barn.”

Exhibit competitor Julia Hartline said, “So I’ve been doing this for 12 years so I’ve had a lot of shows and I’m also doing market goats so I’m basically showing every year all year…,”

Competitors are judged based on their animal’s overall condition and how well they work with them.

Julia said, “I’m used to it at this point but there’s always that big adrenaline rush that you get. It honestly makes you a good shower because you want to do good and you want to win.”

It’s a competition some kids spend months preparing for and some take all year.

10-year-old exhibit competitor Jason said, “Well, after I lead my pig and showed it, when I got back from school and got all my work done I had to go change my clothes, get my holder, and get my pig out - I meant my calf out....,”

While countless hours are poured into preparing for the big exhibit, winning isn’t the only thing it’s about.

Julia said there’s a special bond at the shows.

“If you walk up to someone at a 4H event, you can just talk to them like you’ve known them your whole life…,” she said.

Kathryn hopes the kids take away more than a trophy.

“I want the kids to walk away from the experience having fun, taking pride in themselves, building self confidence and becoming true leaders. A lot of the fair-goers and young kids that come to the fair look up to the kids that are in the show ring,” she said.

Jason said he just wants to do what he can.

“Well I really don’t have much of a goal but Mary’s goal is for me to try my best,” he said.

And it sounds like Jason’s best was pretty good because he ended up winning his class.

