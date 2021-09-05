Broadcast Times

4H kids’ hard work all comes together at livestock exhibits

A competitor leads her cow around the show ring.
A competitor leads her cow around the show ring.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair is the grand finale of 4H’s season.

WTAP went to a livestock exhibit to see the final product of a lot of sweat and hard work.

Cows, goats, and other livestock lined the building while kids of all different ages prepared them for the show.

Washington County 4H Program Coordinator Kathryn Hartline said it took dedication to get there.

“It’s a lot of preparation. It’s a lot of working with your animals...it’s a lot of late nights in the barn.”

Exhibit competitor Julia Hartline said, “So I’ve been doing this for 12 years so I’ve had a lot of shows and I’m also doing market goats so I’m basically showing every year all year…,”

Competitors are judged based on their animal’s overall condition and how well they work with them.

Julia said, “I’m used to it at this point but there’s always that big adrenaline rush that you get. It honestly makes you a good shower because you want to do good and you want to win.”

It’s a competition some kids spend months preparing for and some take all year.

10-year-old exhibit competitor Jason said, “Well, after I lead my pig and showed it, when I got back from school and got all my work done I had to go change my clothes, get my holder, and get my pig out - I meant my calf out....,”

While countless hours are poured into preparing for the big exhibit, winning isn’t the only thing it’s about.

Julia said there’s a special bond at the shows.

“If you walk up to someone at a 4H event, you can just talk to them like you’ve known them your whole life…,” she said.

Kathryn hopes the kids take away more than a trophy.

“I want the kids to walk away from the experience having fun, taking pride in themselves, building self confidence and becoming true leaders. A lot of the fair-goers and young kids that come to the fair look up to the kids that are in the show ring,” she said.

Jason said he just wants to do what he can.

“Well I really don’t have much of a goal but Mary’s goal is for me to try my best,” he said.

And it sounds like Jason’s best was pretty good because he ended up winning his class.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DIXIE FIRE: Some stubborn spots; flames reach U.S. 395 escarpment
A Cal Fire photo of the Dixie Fire.
Louisiana evacuees in Tyler a week later and don’t know when they can safely return home
Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...
Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide
There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.
Arizona reports 3,071 new cases of COVID-19; 18,998 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
ADPH: More than 719K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus

GRETAWIRE

There are fewer Labor Day sales in 2021 because of supply issues brought on by the pandemic.

GRETAWIRE

Labor Day sales slow as supply shortage is felt worldwide

Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...

GRETAWIRE

Louisiana evacuees in Tyler a week later and don’t know when they can safely return home

A highly invasive plant from tropical areas in the Americas was found on the Big Island for the...

GRETAWIRE

Eradication efforts underway after highly invasive ‘devil weed’ found on Hawaii Island

Thrive Wellness offering weekly support group sessions for those impacted by the Caldor fire.

GRETAWIRE

Support group available for those impacted by the Caldor fire

President Joe Biden walked a LaPlace neighborhood to meet residents whose property was damaged...

GRETAWIRE

President Biden met Hurricane Ida victims in a Laplace neighborhood; residents say they need help

It’s National Food Bank Day! Stewpot one of many banks collecting donations Fri.
Work began about ten years ago to set up a new food pantry for Stewpot Community Services.
South Dakota nears 6,000 active cases
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
USDA grants disaster declaration for Mid-Michigan farmers in 4 counties
Soybean farmers were affected by adverse weather in Michigan this season.