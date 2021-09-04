President Biden met Hurricane Ida victims in a Laplace neighborhood; residents say they need help

President Joe Biden walked a LaPlace neighborhood to meet residents whose property was damaged by Hurricane Ida. (Source: WVUE)

LAPLACE, LA (WVUE) - President Biden walked the streets of the Cambridge subdivision here in LaPlace, a working-class neighborhood between Airline Drive and I-10.

Tattered roofs and other structural damage could be seen as Biden walked the neighborhood’s main street. Biden walked up to residents in their front yard and held conversations with them about their post-hurricane needs.

“To see exactly what’s happening on the ground, see what’s going on in people’s homes. A lot of people fear for example because they don’t have cell connections, are unaware of what available help there is right now to get them, the FEMA director and I were talking to them, we’re going to make sure we have someone coming through here going door-to-door, letting people know what’s available to them right now because they can’t connect online,” said Biden.

The president also reiterated that his administration has taken steps to get more vehicle fuel to areas hit hard by Ida.

Larry Snyder and his grandson were outside when the president approached.

“He asked me about the house, you know, and how are we and did we need anything and what happened, did I have much damage and things like that. He talked to my grandson about education and gave him some good advice on life,” said Snyder.

His grandson Legend Taylor reacted to meeting the president and the advice he was given.

“It was pretty fun; it was pretty fun and pretty great to meet and talk to the president. He talked to me about what I wanted to be, and I said I wanted to be scientist and he said yeah you can be anything,” said Taylor.

Hattie Alexander lives in the rear of the subdivision and had hoped the president would visit her street to see more damage.

“I appreciate the fact that the president came to LaPlace because we lost everything out here, it’s a disaster, I live in the back of Cambridge I lost everything, I am 73 years old and I wish he forces some help back here,” she said.

“Do you realize some people never even see a president and to have one come in my driveway right there and talk to me and talk to my grandchild, that means a lot to me,” said Snyder.

Secret Service agents blocked the street for Biden’s tour.

FOX 8 was the only local TV station the White House invited to go along on the tour. The Advocate newspaper was also there.

FOX 8′s Sabrina Wilson shouted a question to the president about what he learned from seeing the damage firsthand and from meeting with local leaders, but he did not answer as he left the podium situated on Cambridge Drive.

Biden was accompanied all day by Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards, Congressman Troy Carter and former Congressman Cedric Richmond who is a senior advisor to Biden and has been tapped by the president to lead the hurricane relief effort.

From Laplace Biden headed to coastal communities for an aerial view of the damage on Grand Isle, Lafitte, and Port Fouchon. He also met with leaders in those communities before returning to Air Force One and flying first to Philadelphia and then to his home state of Delaware.

