Broadcast Times

South Dakota nears 6,000 active cases

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 485 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the state near 6,000 active cases.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 133,855. 125,813 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state increased by 282 from Wednesday to 5,970.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized increased by 12 from Wednesday to 230. Overall, 6,902 South Dakotans have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 406,906 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 375,181 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported one new death Friday. The state death toll now stands at 2,072.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 3,802 new cases of COVID-19; 18,959 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
More than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 10 million COVID-19 doses administered in Va. | 57% of population fully vaccinated
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
South Carolina health officials report over 4,600+ new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Social Security spam calls happening in Monroe County, Iowa
Phone scam
Declo working to emphasize STEM in schools and the community

GRETAWIRE

Work began about ten years ago to set up a new food pantry for Stewpot Community Services.

GRETAWIRE

It’s National Food Bank Day! Stewpot one of many banks collecting donations Fri.

Soybean farmers were affected by adverse weather in Michigan this season.

GRETAWIRE

USDA grants disaster declaration for Mid-Michigan farmers in 4 counties

GRETAWIRE

Declo working to emphasize STEM in schools and the community

Phone scam

GRETAWIRE

Social Security spam calls happening in Monroe County, Iowa

Next 400

GRETAWIRE

Cleveland Clinic’s Skin of Color Center bridges racial divide in dermatology

Laredo Border Patrol find more than 100 undocumented immigrants in trailer
Undocumented immigrants found in tractor-trailer
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarks nearly $400,000 to get students involved in a scholarship and mentoring program
The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarks nearly $400,000 to get students involved in...