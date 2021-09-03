South Dakota nears 6,000 active cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 485 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the state near 6,000 active cases.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 133,855. 125,813 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state increased by 282 from Wednesday to 5,970.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized increased by 12 from Wednesday to 230. Overall, 6,902 South Dakotans have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 406,906 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 375,181 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported one new death Friday. The state death toll now stands at 2,072.

